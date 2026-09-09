AFLOSPORT
'DM me!' - Former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder Ovie Ejaria uses LinkedIn to search for new club
Free agent seeks opportunity
Former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder Ejaria has taken the unusual step of using professional networking platform LinkedIn to find a new club. The 28-year-old is currently a free agent after making just eight La Liga appearances last season for Oviedo, who suffered relegation from the Spanish top flight. The former England Under-21 international listed his past experience with Liverpool, Sunderland, Rangers, and Reading to attract potential suitors.
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Ejaria highlights tactical versatility
Ejaria stressed his readiness to operate across central midfield or out wide on the left flank in his pursuit of the right project. Writing in an open post on LinkedIn, the midfielder stated: "I'm currently a free agent and looking for the right opportunity. If there's an opportunity or you know of a club looking for midfielder - (6, 8 & 10) or someone who can play as a left winger, please feel free to DM me."
Former manager remembers talent
The London-born player, who is still eligible to represent Nigeria internationally, had a promising loan spell under Steven Gerrard at Rangers during the 2018-19 season before ending his stay prematurely. Ejaria opted to cut his season-long loan short and return to Liverpool in December 2018, leaving the Ibrox hierarchy frustrated by the sudden exit. Reflecting on the midfielder's departure at the time, Gerrard told the Glasgow Times: "Am I disappointed he's gone? Yes. Do I think it's the right decision? No, because I think he had an incredible opportunity here."
Prior to that abrupt exit, Gerrard had been vocal in his admiration for the playmaker, most notably during Rangers' tense Europa League play-off tie against FC Ufa in August 2018. After a Connor Goldson header secured a 1-0 first-leg win at Ibrox, Ejaria delivered a decisive display in Russia a week later, scoring an early opener in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Neftyanik Stadium to seal group-stage qualification.
Lauding the midfielder's composure under intense continental pressure, Gerrard told Rangers TV: "I thought he was magnificent and I think that is his strongest 90 minutes that he has given us so far."
Underlining how that showing represented a significant leap from fleeting moments of promise to a commanding, complete performance, the former Rangers boss added: "I think we have seen a lot of flashes and a lot of halves, some good performances, but I think that's his first real excellent performance that he's announced against a good team. I thought he was excellent from start to finish."
- Pressinphoto
Midfielder awaits suitable project
Ejaria is now working to secure a fresh contract as the 2026-27 campaign gets underway across European leagues. His status as a free agent allows him to sign for clubs outside the traditional transfer window boundaries. The 28-year-old will hope his extensive track record across England, Scotland, and Spain can facilitate a swift return to professional football.
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