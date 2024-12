This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Imagn Orlando City SC reportedly agree to record transfer of star DP Facundo Torres to Brazilian Serie A giants Palmeiras Major League Soccer Transfers Orlando City Torres, who has 37 league goals in three seasons with Orlando, appears set to leave MLS with a reported high-profile move to Brazil Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Torres reported set to leave MLS after three seasons

Orlando became a contender with him on squad

Palmeiras adding to squad ahead of CWC