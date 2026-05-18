Official: Hansi Flick signs contract extension at Barcelona until 2028

Since replacing Xavi Hernandez, Flick has been the architect of a winning machine, securing five out of a possible eight trophies. His haul includes two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, and a Copa del Rey, restoring Barcelona's status as the premier force in Spanish football over rivals Real Madrid.

The club hierarchy, including president Joan Laporta, has been delighted with the manager's ability to maintain the club's attacking identity while delivering results. The German reportedly wanted to wait until the most recent league title was mathematically secured before finalising the negotiations to remain focused on his sporting objectives.



