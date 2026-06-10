Getty
Man City see £106m Elliot Anderson bid rejected as Man Utd pull out of race with Nottingham Forest demanding British record transfer fee
Forest hold out for British record fee
According to The Athletic, Forest have made their stance clear regarding the future of Anderson, rejecting a second massive approach from City. The latest offer from the Etihad Stadium was worth a guaranteed £106m, with further add-ons potentially taking the total package well beyond that figure.
Despite the eye-watering figures on the table, Forest are reportedly unwilling to sanction a sale unless the deal sets a new high-water mark for a transfer in the United Kingdom. Currently, that record is held by Liverpool, who paid £125m to lure Alexander Isak away from Newcastle United last summer. Forest are demanding more than that figure in guaranteed cash before they consider parting with their prized asset.
- Getty Images Sport
City's pursuit meets stiff resistance
City have identified Anderson as a key target to refresh their midfield, but their attempts to find a breakthrough have so far been thwarted. The club believe their latest offer represents fair market value for a player who has seen his profile skyrocket since moving to the City Ground, but the Forest hierarchy is determined to maximize the profit on a player they signed for just £35m from Newcastle in 2024.
The situation has left City at a crossroads, as they weigh up whether to return with a third bid that meets the £125m+ demands. While the Manchester club have the financial muscle to complete such a deal, the sheer scale of the investment required for the England international is testing even their resolve as the summer transfer window heats up.
United withdraw from the race
While City continue to probe, their local rivals United have reportedly cooled their interest. The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for Anderson earlier this week, with some reports suggesting Old Trafford chiefs were confident of beating City to his signature. However, the soaring price tag has changed the landscape for the INEOS-led recruitment team.
United are unwilling to enter into an "eye-wateringly expensive" bidding war with City that would likely see the fee climb toward £130m. Given the need to strengthen multiple areas of Michael Carrick's squad, the club has decided that the funds required for Anderson would be better spent elsewhere, effectively leaving a clear path for City if they can satisfy Forest's valuation.
- Getty Images Sport
Alternative targets for the Red Devils
With Anderson now seemingly out of reach, Manchester United have already begun pivoting to other midfield options. The club has already made moves in the market by agreeing a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta, but they remain on the hunt for further reinforcements to bolster their engine room before the deadline.
Several Premier League names are now under consideration at Carrington, including West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott. These targets represent a significantly lower financial commitment than Anderson, allowing United to spread their budget across the squad while City remain the sole heavyweight contender in the chase for the Forest star.