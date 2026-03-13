"Not for sale!" Can this Real Madrid star transfer for €50 million?

Camavinga could therefore fall victim to a possible new signing, with Rodri from Manchester City repeatedly being mentioned in connection with a summer transfer to the Royals – who could also be available for €50 million.

What is clear, in any case, is that Real Madrid would like to strengthen their squad with a central midfielder in the summer, whereas Camavinga lacks the necessary consistency, especially in the current season.

After being sidelined by an ankle injury at the start of the season, he has since been alternating between the starting line-up and the substitutes' bench, playing less than half of the games from the start.