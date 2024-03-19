'Not clever buying Kylian Mbappe' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'won't spend a fortune' to bring Man Utd success as he reveals plan to sign 'the next Jude Bellingham or Roy Keane'
Sir Jim Ratcliffe “won’t spend a fortune” at Manchester United and has explained why it is “not clever buying” someone like Kylian Mbappe.
- Britain's richest man owns Red Devils stake
- Transfer business will be carried out
- Money will not be thrown at problems