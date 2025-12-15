'All nonsense!' - Bayern Munich deny 'threats and ultimatums' from Dayot Upamecano over Real Madrid & PSG interest as director provides contract negotiations update

Bayern sporting director Eberl has moved to quash growing speculation regarding a breakdown in relationship between the club and star defender Upamecano. With the January transfer window looming and the Frenchman's contract situation becoming a topic of intense debate in the German media, reports had emerged suggesting that the player's camp had made his final demands regarding an extension and will not be negotiating further with the club, putting Bayern in a precarious position.

These rumours, fuelled by reported interest from European giants Madrid and PSG, painted a picture of a hostile negotiation table. However, speaking to the press, Eberl was categorical in his denial of any such friction. He insisted that the dialogue between the club and the player's representatives has been professional and constructive, rubbishing the idea that Upamecano is holding the club to ransom.

"Basically, I am very confident, I have said that often enough here," Eberl stated, addressing the ongoing saga. "We have already discussed contract extensions together over weeks and months. Our great wish is [to extend].

"What is circling around us, that he had cancelled, threats, ultimatums - all nonsense. We are talking and we are talking very well."