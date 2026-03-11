Noni Madueke says his 'instinct' was behind penalty-winning move for Arsenal as substitute admits Gunners' mood 'isn't amazing' after Bayer Leverkusen draw

Madueke proved to be the ultimate game-changer during his team's 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League round of 16 first leg. Entering the fray for the final half-hour at the BayArena, the England international injected much-needed pace into Mikel Arteta’s side after they had fallen behind early in the second half. Late in the game, Madueke took the ball into the Leverkusen box but went down under a challenge from Malik Tillman, though the home side protested against the decision.

Speaking to Arsenal's official website after the game, Madueke pointed to his natural tendencies as the driving force behind the moment. "I always think I can make an impact, whether I start the game or I'm on the bench," the winger said Noni. "My instinct told me to go into the box when I picked up the ball, so I just went."