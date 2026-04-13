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'You're no longer the kings of Europe!' - Patrice Evra insists Barcelona 'not capable' of Champions League comeback vs Atletico Madrid in savage takedown
'We don't need a miracle'
Barca are in real danger of crashing out of the Champions League at the last eight stage after suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Atletico last week. Goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth sunk Hansi Flick's side, who played a large portion of the game with ten men after Pau Cubarsi was sent off for a last-man foul late in the first half.
Flick is still confident that Barca can progress, as he said after overseeing their 4-1 derby win over Espanyol in La Liga at the weekend: "We don't need a miracle, we need to play a good game, and we can do that. Anything is possible. Atletico are fantastic, but we have a good team and we are capable of coming back. We want to go through."
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Evra tells Barca fans to 'face reality'
Evra is far more sceptical, though. Barca have not won the Champions League since 2015, when the fabled 'MSN' trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez masterminded a 3-1 final win over Evra's Juventus. The Frenchman was also twice on the losing side against Barca in finals with Man Utd, and he does not believe Flick's current squad holds a candle to their great teams of the past.
"Listen, Barcelona fans need to wake up and face reality. I see all those 'Remontada' profile pictures everywhere; it’s time to be humble and take them down," Evra said, as per Diario Sport. "This isn’t the Barcelona of 2015; that team no longer exists. We’ve seen them crumble time and time again on the big stage, and, quite frankly, they’re not capable of doing it again."
Why Evra is backing Simeone's 'fighters'
Evra went on to explain why he's backing Atletico, who also sent Barca packing in the Copa del Rey earlier this year. "In the Champions League, they’re more likely to pick up another red card than to win; it’s become something of a habit lately," he said. "I have every confidence in Diego Simeone and his players. They’re fighters, they’re well prepared and ready to put a stop to this."
The former France international concluded with another dig at the Blaugrana: "Barça fans, stay calm and keep quiet, because Europe is a different story… and you’re no longer the kings. I love this sport, but I love the truth even more."
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The Yamal factor
Although there may be some truth to Evra's comments, the momentum of the tie could easily shift if Barca score an early goal at the Metropolitano on Tuesday night. They also have a unique weapon to call upon in the form of 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal, who posted four shots, three key passes and nine successful dribbles in the first leg.
Barca's prized La Masia graduate did everything but score, and Atletico might not be so lucky if they fail to pin him down this time. Yamal will certainly be motivated, as he wrote in an impassioned message to supporters after the defeat at Camp Nou: "This isn’t over, culers, We’ll give everything in the return. All together, always."