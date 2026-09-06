Nico Williams breaks league drought as Athletic Bilbao defeat Atletico Madrid 3-0

According to Marca, Nico Williams sparked Athletic Bilbao's second victory of the La Liga season, opening the scoring in a 3-0 triumph against Atletico Madrid at San Mames. The Lions produced a stunning one-minute burst early in the second half to dismantle Diego Simeone's side.

Nico headed home the opener after a shot from his brother, Inaki Williams, was redirected into the penalty area.

Seconds later, Nico and Inaki combined on a swift counter-attack to set up Robert Navarro for Athletic's second goal, before Oihan Sancet added a late third to complete the victory.