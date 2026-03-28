AFP
Will Nico Paz snub Real Madrid? Como chief confident of convincing star player to stay as Spanish giants eye bargain €9m transfer
The Serie A sensation sparking a transfer battle
The rise of Paz in Italy has been nothing short of meteoric. Under the tutelage of Cesc Fabregas, the Argentine international has registered 11 goals and six assists in 33 matches, propelling Como to fourth place in the Serie A table. At just 21 years old, his market value has skyrocketed to an estimated €65 million, drawing interest from elite clubs across Europe alerted to his technical proficiency and creative output.
Despite growing interest, Como hope to retain Paz, as their push for European qualification serves as key leverage. While Real Madrid still holds 50% of his rights through 2028, Como’s impressive campaign could help them keep their talisman away from his former club.
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Real Madrid’s irresistible €9m bargain
Real Madrid find themselves in a position of immense strength regarding Paz's future. In August 2024, Paz signed for newly promoted Serie A club Como on a four-year deal for a reported €6 million, but the Spanish giants shrewdly inserted a buy-back clause worth only €9 million. Given that his current valuation is around seven times that amount, activating the clause is considered a formality for Florentino Perez, whether the intention is to integrate him into Álvaro Arbeloa's squad or sell him on for a massive profit.
Paz joined Real Madrid's La Fábrica in 2016 and made his senior debut with Castilla in January 2022. He later earned his first-team and Champions League debut against Braga in November 2023, eventually making 8 appearances for Real Madrid and scoring one goal.
Como chief remains optimistic about Paz snub
Carlalberto Ludi, the sporting director at Como, has spoken out about the situation, expressing confidence that the environment at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia is enough to satisfy the midfielder. Speaking to Radio Radio TV, Ludi said: "Nico Paz is happy here. The possible participation in European competitions could convince him to stay."
Ludi remains adamant that the club will not be bullied by interest from bigger sides until the situation becomes untenable. "There is the possibility that he stays. This is an ideal environment for young players: welcoming, ambitious and focused on improvement," Ludi added. "Sooner or later the time will come when someone leaves, but right now we don’t have that feeling. Given what we can offer him, we are not worried about him leaving right now."
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The Fabregas factor and European dreams
The relationship between Paz and manager Fabregas has been a driving force behind this success story. Ludi highlighted the harmony at the club, stating: "There is a complete harmony between Cesc's ambitions and those of the club; we are putting more and more resources at his disposal to work in the best possible way. Until something happens that we can't control, we will continue forward together." This stability is what Como hope will outweigh the prestige of a Madrid comeback.