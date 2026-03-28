Will Nico Paz snub Real Madrid? Como chief confident of convincing star player to stay as Spanish giants eye bargain €9m transfer

The rise of Paz in Italy has been nothing short of meteoric. Under the tutelage of Cesc Fabregas, the Argentine international has registered 11 goals and six assists in 33 matches, propelling Como to fourth place in the Serie A table. At just 21 years old, his market value has skyrocketed to an estimated €65 million, drawing interest from elite clubs across Europe alerted to his technical proficiency and creative output.

Despite growing interest, Como hope to retain Paz, as their push for European qualification serves as key leverage. While Real Madrid still holds 50% of his rights through 2028, Como’s impressive campaign could help them keep their talisman away from his former club.