Nico Paz dismisses Inter transfer links and opens up on Real Madrid future as Como star shines under Cesc Fabregas

Despite the noise surrounding his impressive campaign in Italy, the 21-year-old was firm in his stance regarding the rumors, insisting that he is 100 percent focused on being with Como.

"There's never been anything with the Nerazzurri," he told Sport Mediaset. Addressing his long-term future and a potential return to the Bernabeu, he added: "A return to Real Madrid? I'm not thinking about it right now; I'm 100% focused on Como. We're having a good season; honestly, we didn't expect it to be this good. I want to give it my all, and then we'll see about the future."

While Inter may not be in his immediate plans, Real Madrid continue to monitor their academy graduate's progress. Los Blancos reportedly retain a buy-back clause for the Argentine, and his form in Italy has suggested that a return to the Spanish capital this summer could be on the cards.