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Nicky Butt explains why 'people are standoffish' with Cristiano Ronaldo as he lifts lid on what ex-Man Utd team-mate is like in dressing room
The reality of the Ronaldo persona
Ronaldo is often depicted as an individualistic figure, but Butt has moved to dispel those myths by detailing his personal experiences with the Portuguese icon. The decorated midfielder, who boasts an illustrious history at Old Trafford with six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy among numerous accolades, spent a single season alongside Ronaldo after the forward arrived in the summer of 2003. Butt maintains that the current Al-Nassr star is a natural joker who enjoys the camaraderie of a team environment.
Speaking exclusively to Paddy Power, Butt explained, “He's actually a very likeable lad, Cristiano. He's a top lad, he's a funny lad, he gets involved with all the banter. He's obviously a mega superstar, a billionaire, but he is actually a good lad to have a chat with. It becomes other people's problem, they're a bit standoffish from him because they're in awe of him.”
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Addressing the team player debate
A recurring criticism of Ronaldo throughout his career - particularly in his later years - has been his perceived lack of defensive work rate. However, Butt argues that the veteran's style of play is a calculated necessity rather than a lack of commitment to the collective cause. He compared Ronaldo’s approach to that of his long-term rival Lionel Messi, noting how both players manage their physical output.
“He's present, he's a very, very good team player. He might not look like that on a pitch, he can look like he’s just standing around,” Butt added. “But Lionel Messi's the same, they’ve got to a certain level and age and they’re not just running around, they’re saving their energy for scoring goals. People say he can be a problem to the football team when it's going bad, but when it's going good and they've got possession, he's a threat and he's shown that so many times.”
Silencing critics on the big stage
The debate surrounding Ronaldo's role in top-level football has intensified during the 2026 World Cup. Following Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the opening match, Ronaldo faced fierce criticism from numerous pundits demanding he be benched. However, the 41-year-old striker exploded in the second group game, scoring twice in a 5-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan. This stunning turnaround prompted fellow United legend Rio Ferdinand to launch a passionate defence of the Portugal captain on social media following his match-winning performance.
Ferdinand fiercely hit back at the critics, saying, "Cristiano! My god, this is what he does! Seriously: Cristiano Ronaldo has already left his mark on this World Cup. And you know what? For all the doubters... How can you doubt a man who is on his way to 1,000 goals? Most World Cup goals by a Portuguese player: he has just surpassed Eusebio, the great Eusebio. The only living man to score in six World Cups. To say that this guy is completely finished, that he shouldn't play, that he is hurting the team, etc... There are not many centre-forwards on the planet who move like that."
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A winner's mentality remains
Butt echoed the sentiment that Ronaldo thrives when people doubt his abilities, something he has done since his arrival in Manchester as a teenager. “I knew he'd come back from that poor first game, he had a blip, the whole team did,” Butt said. “He's proven people wrong all the time and that's what he's done since he was a kid.”
Portugal and Ronaldo are now shifting their focus toward their final group stage clash against Colombia. The South American side currently leads the standings with six points, while Portugal sits just behind on four following their initial draw with DR Congo. This leaves the Portuguese needing nothing less than a victory to snatch top spot, with Ronaldo looking to maintain his scoring form to propel his country into the knockout rounds as group winners.