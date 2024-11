Neymar shares a laugh with tennis world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka before Al-Hilal and Brazil star gets to do coin toss before WTA Finals match in Riyadh Neymar Al Hilal Saudi Pro League

Neymar shared a light moment with tennis star Aryna Sabalenka on the sidelines of the WTA finals and tossed coin before the first match in Riyadh.