Explained: Why Neymar is not allowed to face Cristiano Ronaldo until 2025 with Al-Hilal star set to miss blockbuster Saudi Pro League clash vs Al-Nassr despite recovering from injury
Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo will not square off against one another in Friday's Saudi Pro League clash despite the former now being fit to play
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Neymar has returned from ACL injury
- His Al-Hilal take on Al-Nassr this week
- Brazilian won't play against Ronaldo... yet