Getty Images Sport
Neymar on the move?! Santos contract push could be hijacked by rivals as players urge Brazilian superstar to complete transfer
Santos 'confident' of retaining Neymar
Following the conclusion of the 2025 season, Santos president Marcelo Teixeira admitted that renewing Neymar's contract, which finishes at the end of this year, was of the utmost importance to the Brazilian giants.
He said last week: "Renewing Neymar's contract is a priority for Santos right now. Everything depends on the budget. We have a budget that is based on what we can spend. We are talking and negotiating in search of a common ground, adapting Neymar's current contract to 2026. There is good intention on his part, on the part of NR [the company that manages the striker's career], and on the part of Santos. That's already a good start. We need this adjustment to lead to a positive financial outcome for both sides. We are in talks regarding some contract renewals, especially Neymar's, and we are very confident. Neymar's project is also aimed at next year's World Cup, and we are in this dialogue to ensure he stays."
- Getty
Neymar's uncertain future
Neymar played a huge role in keeping Santos in the Brazilian Serie A this term, with the former Paris Saint-Germain ace scoring multiple goals in their final few matches. The Brazil international, who is set for knee surgery, played through the pain and delivered on the pitch. And despite putting his team before himself, there is no guarantee he will be at Santos next season.
He said earlier this month on his future: "I do not know, really. I don’t know. I need some days now, I need to rest, disconnect then decide my future. For sure my priority always goes to Santos."
Fast forward to Wednesday, December 17, and reports suggest the ex-Al-Hilal man has 'reached an understanding' with Santos to extend his stay until next summer's 2026 World Cup. However, other outlets may dispute such claims.Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Flamengo eye Neymar deal
Flamengo won the league title and now, according to Marca, want to recruit Neymar for 2026. The report adds that Santos are eager to renew the veteran's contract for another season and negotiations are 'quite advanced'. However, Flamengo are also said to be keeping tabs on the Brazilian icon, and several of their players are pushing the club to sign him.
Incidentally, one team that definitely won't be pursuing Neymar is Fluminense. Back in November, club president Mario Bittencourt refuted reports that the Tricolor had made an approach for the Santos star. He wrote on X: "Regarding Neymar, I clarify that there has been no recent contact between Fluminense and the player, or his staff. Fluminense has immense respect for Santos and, obviously, the club and the player are 100% dedicated to winning the remaining games in the Brazilian Championship."
- Getty/Goal
Neymar set challenge by Ancelotti
While Neymar faces a spell on the sidelines as he faces surgery on his knee problem, Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has challenged the ex-Barcelona ace to prove his fitness and earn his spot in the national team's World Cup squad.
In early December, the Italian said: "There are many players who are very good, I need to choose players that are 100%. It's not just Neymar, it could be [Real Madrid forward] Vinicius. If Vinicius is at 90%, I'll call up another player who is at 100%, because it's a team that has a very high level of competence, especially up front. Up front, we have really many good players."
The former AC Milan boss also stated he does not "owe" Neymar a spot in his Brazil squad despite being a national hero.
He added: "If we talk about Neymar, we have to talk about other players. We have to think about Brazil, which can be with Neymar or without Neymar, with other players or without other players. The definitive list we will make after the FIFA date in March. I understand very well that they are very interested in Neymar, I want to clarify that we are in December, the World Cup is in June, I will choose the team that will go to the World Cup in May. If Neymar deserves to be, if he is well, better than someone else, he will play in the World Cup and period. I don't owe anyone a debt."
Advertisement