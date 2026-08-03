Neymar set to feature for Santos in crucial Copa do Brasil clash against Remo despite charity auction commitments

Santos face a high-stakes trip to the Mangueirao Stadium in Belem this Tuesday, where their future in the Copa do Brasil will be decided against Remo. Head coach Cuca has received the green light to include Neymar in his plans, despite the forward’s busy off-field itinerary, as per ESPN Brasil.

While the rest of the Alvinegro Praiano squad is expected to arrive in Belem on Monday evening, Neymar will take a private flight to join his teammates on the morning of the match. The logistical challenge highlights the club's desire to have their talismanic figure present for a game that will determine who progresses to the quarter-finals of the prestigious domestic competition.



