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'I gave my blood' - Neymar confirms Brazil retirement & defends his conduct at Santos after 'annoying' reports
Neymar's international retirement confirmed
Neymar has confirmed his decision to hang up his boots for the Selecao following their 2026 World Cup round-of-16 exit at the hands of Norway. Reflecting on his long and storied career in the famous yellow shirt, the 34-year-old insisted he has no regrets about his contribution to the national cause after years of carrying the hopes of a nation.
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End of an era
"My time with the national team is over," Neymar explicitly stated when questioned about his future following Santos' 4-2 victory over Universidad Central. "I made history, I was very happy, I gave my blood, my life, I always fought for the yellow jersey, but now I don't want to anymore." The decision marks the end of an era for Brazilian football, as their all-time leading goalscorer pivots his focus entirely to club football with his boyhood side.
This final confirmation followed a deeply emotional scene at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where a visibly distraught Neymar was left in tears on the pitch after Brazil's World Cup exit. Despite scoring a penalty in the dying seconds of the match, the former Barcelona icon was inconsolable as his 16-year international journey came to a heartbreaking close.
Denial of dressing room bullying
Back at club level, the Santos captain used the post-match interview to address allegations that he had insulted Gabriel Bontempo and Joao Ananias following a 2-2 draw with Chapecoense. Reports had suggested Neymar mocked the youngsters' technical quality and suggested they would be playing in the second division next season. However, the veteran attacker insists that the claims are entirely fabricated by 'malicious' reports looking to create division.
"It’s sad and annoying, but it’s not my fault. These stories reach a lot of people," Neymar added. "I spoke after the match, demanded better, and said we couldn't afford to be so slack. You can't go giving away a draw like that, with all due respect to Chapecoense. That's all I said. I said we’d get our rematch against them next year, if you know what I mean. As captain, I’ve got every right to say that. Lucas Veríssimo and Gabigol spoke up too."
- AFP
Performance on the pitch
Despite the off-field noise, Neymar continues to be a central figure for Santos on the pitch. In Tuesday's continental clash, the attacker came off the bench to help guide his side to a 4-2 victory over Venezuelan outfit Universidad Central. Following the final whistle, he was swarmed by opposition players looking for photos and memorabilia, eventually leaving the field in just his underwear having given away his kit to admiring rivals. The win secured progression to the round of 16 in the Copa Sudamericana, where Santos will face Ecuadorian side Macara.
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