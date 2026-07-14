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'Indisputable' Neymar backed to play at 2030 World Cup as Brazil's Olympic gold-winning coach criticises Carlo Ancelotti for not treating Santos star like Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo
Micale criticises Ancelotti's World Cup tactics
Speaking after a 1-1 draw between America-MG and Londrina on Monday, Micale expressed his frustration over how Ancelotti managed his former player.
As reported by ESPN, the coach was left puzzled by the forward's lack of minutes in the United States. Neymar arrived at the tournament carrying an injury and was restricted to just 14 minutes against Scotland and 23 minutes during the 2-1 defeat to Norway in the round of 16. Despite scoring a late penalty in that heartbreaking loss, he could not prevent Erling Haaland from sending the Scandinavian side through. Micale strongly believes that a player of such immense calibre deserved a much more prominent role in the squad.
- AFP
Comparison with Messi and Ronaldo
Micale feels elite talents require special accommodations to thrive. "Neymar for me is the best Brazilian player. For me, who am I to speak about Ancelotti, but Neymar had to be better utilised, just as Messi is, as Cristiano Ronaldo is, as Salah is... I had the opportunity to work in Egypt and I saw that there is a whole process in place so that Salah can perform," he stated.
Addressing the fitness concerns, he added: "I think the biggest controversy was the issue of being 100 per cent physically. The star, the guy who makes the difference, I think he has something different to contribute, a weight of being who he is, including for the other players. I would never give up on Neymar."
Emotional farewell at MetLife Stadium
The manager remains desperate to see the forward represent his country again. "In relation to the next cycle, I want to see Neymar on the pitch. I pay for a ticket to see Neymar. There are many games in Brazil that I would not go to even if I received an invitation. If Neymar is participating, with the minimum of conditions, I will go to the stadium.
Neymar is indisputable," he affirmed. However, those hopes clash with reality. Following the devastating elimination against Norway, a tearful Neymar announced his international retirement. Standing at MetLife Stadium, where he debuted back in 2010, the emotional goalscorer declared: "I tried, and tried. I started my career here at MetLife Stadium, and it ended here. It's over now."
- AFP
What next for the Brazilian legend?
Following his painful World Cup exit and subsequent retirement, Neymar must now focus entirely on his club career and maintaining his physical health. The historic forward will aim to put his recurring knee injuries behind him as he prepares for the upcoming domestic season. Meanwhile, Brazil have the daunting task of rebuilding their squad and finding a new talisman under Ancelotti ahead of the 2030 tournament.
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