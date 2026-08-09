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Next Man Utd captain? Mason Mount one of four names mooted by Premier League title-winning ex-Red Devils star as questions are asked of Bruno Fernandes’ future
£55m Mount hoping to star alongside Fernandes
Such a standing for the England international former Chelsea star would come as a surprise to some, given that Mount has struggled for form and fitness across three seasons at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’. He did, however, cost £55 million ($74m) to buy and is now 27 years of age. Mount won the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup at Stamford Bridge.
He is hoping to fill a prominent role alongside Fernandes as United take aim at domestic and continental trophy triumphs in 2026-27. The talismanic skipper at Old Trafford made Premier League history on the assist front last season, but has just one year left on his current terms - with the option for a further 12-month extension.
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Next Man Utd captain: Who will inherit armband from Fernandes?
The Red Devils are doing all they can to put a new deal in place with Fernandes, who will turn 32 in September, but are aware that a day will come in which he walks away - potentially as a modern day legend.
Who will take the armband at that point? When that question was put to Sharpe, the Premier League title-winning former Red Devils winger - speaking in association with NetBet - told GOAL: “Captains? I think Harry Maguire has done the job pretty well in previous times. I'm sure you can count on him. [Lisandro] Martinez at the back, I think he's probably captain material.
“I think if he can stay fit and play the way he has done previous seasons, Mason Mount, with his experience, would always be in with a shout. I think he would not necessarily rule by fear, but rule by example. I think there's a few there.
“I don't know if Kobbie's [Mainoo] a big talker in and around the dressing room, but there's certainly a few. I don't know, maybe if Bruno did leave in the next couple of seasons, then someone may come in that will look to be captain as well.”
Man Utd working on a new contract for Fernandes
United are eager to ensure that the day in which Fernandes bids farewell remains some way off. He has previously been linked with teams in the Saudi Pro League, while leading sides across Europe would happily embrace the opportunity to welcome a proven performer onto their books.
Those at Old Trafford are being urged to do whatever it takes to keep a man snapped up from Sporting in January 2020 in his current surroundings, with ex-Red Devils striker Michael Owen telling GOAL recently: “If I was Manchester United, I would absolutely do everything.
“There are rules and regs and things like that. Things that you think, ‘well, he's X amount age-wise and you shouldn't be paying this, you shouldn't be giving long contracts, you shouldn't do this’. But sometimes, a player is just so important, so important, that I just think sometimes you have to break the rules.
“If I was Manchester United, I wouldn't be able to bear going into the season without him. He's just that important. Forget his age, forget everything else. He’s just a must if Manchester United are going to continue their progression.”
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Transfer window open in countdown to 2026-27 campaign
Fernandes has been absorbed back into the United squad following his exploits alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup. He is working his way towards full match sharpness.
Michael Carrick, with title talk building again in Manchester, will see his side open their 2026-27 campaign against newly-promoted Hull City on August 22. They will want to have Fernandes tied to fresh terms by then, while also working on bringing more fresh faces on board as the summer transfer window remains open until September 1.
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