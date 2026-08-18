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Newcastle United complete £29.5m deal for Benfica full-back Amar Dedic as Matthias Jaissle reunites with former star
Magpies complete deal for versatile defender
Newcastle have officially confirmed the arrival of Dedic from Benfica, marking a significant investment in the club's defensive ranks. The 24-year-old full-back has committed his long-term future to the Tyneside club by signing a five-year contract following a successful medical on Monday. The deal, valued at approximately £29.5 million, represents a major statement of intent from the Magpies as they continue to reshape their squad under the current leadership.
The move sees Dedic reunite with head coach Matthias Jaissle, a partnership that previously yielded silverware during their time together in the Austrian Bundesliga with RB Salzburg. The Bosnian defender will wear shirt number 37 at St James' Park, becoming the club's sixth senior addition of a busy summer transfer window. His arrival provides immediate competition in the full-back positions, with the player capable of operating at a high level on both the right and left flanks of the defensive line.
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Dedic relishing Premier League challenge
Dedic is expected to be available for the Premier League opener against Liverpool this Sunday. Speaking to official club website, Dedic expressed his pride at joining one of England's most historic institutions. "It's a special feeling and a really big honour for me to join Newcastle United. I'm really happy to be here and can't wait to start playing for the club and the amazing fans," Dedic stated.
The defender was quick to highlight the importance of his relationship with the manager in facilitating the move, noting that their shared history was a decisive element in his decision to leave Lisbon for the Premier League. "Working with Matthias again was a big factor for me. We know each other well, he knows what I can bring on the pitch and I'm really happy to be playing for him again," Dedic continued. "Playing Premier League football at St. James' Park is going to be really special. Every game feels like a big occasion, with an amazing atmosphere. I'm really excited to get started."
Jaissle hails signing of familiar face
Jaissle was equally enthusiastic about the acquisition, emphasizing the specific traits that the Bosnian international brings to the squad. The coach believes that Dedic’s physical attributes and tactical intelligence make him a perfect fit for the high-intensity style of football he is currently implementing at Newcastle. "I'm really happy to add Amar to our squad. He's a player who I know really well, having worked with him from a young age in Austria and followed his career since," Jaissle said.
"He will bring both defensive and attacking qualities to our squad, which suits the style of football that we want to play. He's athletic, aggressive and technically very good, but also has a lot of potential to develop further. Amar is still young but already has a lot of valuable experience - he's played in the Champions League and the World Cup, as well as representing huge clubs in Austria, France and Portugal. I'm really looking forward to working with him again."
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Sporting director outlines long-term vision
The signing also received high praise from Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson, who viewed the deal as a critical piece of the club's recruitment strategy. Wilson described Dedic as a "perfect fit" for the new direction the club is taking. "I'm delighted to welcome Amar to Newcastle United. He's a player Matthias knows really well and one we all think very highly of - we see him as a player who strengthens our squad straightaway, capable of performing on the right and on the left," Wilson noted.
Wilson further elaborated on the player’s credentials, citing his performances in Europe’s elite competition. "He's shown his level at Red Bull Salzburg and Benfica as a modern full-back who has the ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch. He's incredibly hungry to prove himself here at Newcastle United and in the Premier League."
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