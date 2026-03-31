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Newcastle face huge fine over UEFA rule breach
The St James' Park loophole
According to a report by The Times, Newcastle are in danger of a large fine after accounts revealed the club have sold the leasehold on St James' Park for £172 million to PZ Newco Holdings Ltd. This transaction occurred on June 27 last year and involves the Saudi-backed majority shareholders, the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The deal generated £129m in profit, plus an additional £4.1m from selling another sister company. Consequently, the Magpies have posted an accounting profit of £133.1m, helping them meet the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), though UEFA take a much stricter stance.
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Lessons from Chelsea and Aston Villa
Evidence indicates that UEFA are prepared to heavily penalise internal asset transfers. Both Chelsea and Aston Villa were fined last year for breaching financial regulations, with the London side ordered to pay £27m while the Villans were hit with a £9.5m penalty. There are now genuine fears that Newcastle could be the next Premier League outfit to fall foul of these strict Financial Sustainability regulations. Club chiefs have reportedly acknowledged that the club have a precarious path ahead, noting that they could face "a challenge" to fully comply with European oversight regarding their squad cost ratio.
Financial logic behind the move
Simon Capper, the chief financial officer, has defended moving the stadium leasehold to an associated company, framing it as a necessity for two upcoming infrastructure projects. He explained that the sale would help the club "reorganise our property assets and get them into the correct legal boxes to allow us to go forward with our potential development." Addressing the massive financial boost directly, Capper stated: "There may be more similar transactions to come in the future, depending on what we end up doing. But the profit calculation that had to be done is then a consequence of the detail of the accounting rules that the Premier League require us to follow in doing any transaction with a company that is associated with us. So it does create a very significant accounting profit because of that."
Despite the headroom created by the stadium sale, Capper admitted this financial cushion will not easily translate into a higher transfer budget due to UEFA's specific restrictions. This leaves the hierarchy in a difficult position where they may still need to offload three or four key talents to balance the books and avoid further sanctions.
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Squad concerns and a dismal season
Compounding their off-field issues, the team have suffered a dismal campaign on the pitch. Newcastle have been eliminated from all cup competitions, crashing out of the League Cup semi-finals and the FA Cup last 16, both at the hands of Manchester City. Their European journey also ended in the Champions League last 16, where Barcelonahave inflicted a heavy 7-2 second-leg defeat after a first-leg draw in England.