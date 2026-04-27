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New Zealand 2026 kitsPuma
Angelica Daujotas

New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

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Puma unveil striking New Zealand kits inspired by land, wind and identity

New Zealand’s FIFA World Cup 2026 kits have been unveiled by Puma, with the “All Whites” receiving a distinctive set of designs rooted in culture, identity and the natural landscape of Aotearoa.

Blending traditional elements like the silver fern with deeper Māori-inspired storytelling, the new kits aim to reflect both heritage and a modern, global outlook as New Zealand prepares for the international stage.

Shop New Zealand World Cup kits at PumaBuy now

Here’s everything you need to know about New Zealand’s 2026 World Cup kits, including the home and away designs.

Read more about the FIFA World Cup 2026:

Shop: New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • New Zealand 2026 home kitPuma

    New Zealand Home Kit

    New Zealand’s 2026 home kit leans into the nation’s iconic identity, centring around a bold, all-over silver fern graphic.

    The shirt is predominantly black, staying true to the “All Whites” paradox of identity, with a tonal pattern that runs across both the front and back, giving the kit depth and texture.

    This graphic is inspired by the country’s natural environment and national symbol, reinforcing a strong connection to Aotearoa’s landscape and heritage. White detailing is used for the Puma logo and crest, creating contrast against the dark base, while “Aotearoa” appears beneath the back collar as a subtle but meaningful nod to national identity.

    New Zealand’s 2026 kits were officially released in March 2026 as part of Puma’s wider international kit launch ahead of the tournament.

    Shop New Zealand World Cup kits at PumaBuy now


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  • New Zealand 2026 away kitPuma

    New Zealand Away Kit

    The away kit takes a more expressive route, introducing a lighter palette with deep cultural inspiration.

    The shirt features a white base with an all-over swirling graphic, inspired by Ngā Hau e Whā - the four winds - representing different directional forces across New Zealand. This flowing design creates a sense of movement across the fabric, symbolising air, breath and connection to the land.

    Black accents appear across the crest, logo and side panels, while “Aotearoa” again features on the back neckline, tying the design back to national identity.

    It’s a more conceptual kit than the home version, offering a distinctive visual identity for the global stage.

    Shop New Zealand World Cup kits at PumaBuy now

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