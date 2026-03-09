Apple TV
New ‘three-season story’ revelation made for Ted Lasso ahead of Series 4 release - as Jason Sudeikis returns to world of AFC Richmond
Ted Lasso returning in 2026 as coach of a women's team
Following several months of speculation, Sudeikis - who plays the title character and forms part of the writing team - confirmed in March 2025 that Ted Lasso would be returning to Apple TV streaming services.
He announced that Lasso - who headed back to his native United States at the end of Season 3 - will be “coaching a women's team”. The Hollywood actor gave nothing else away at that point, but filming has taken place in Kansas and London since then.
How many new series of Ted Lasso will be made?
Bill Lawrence, who helped to bring Ted Lasso to life over the course of three emotional and comedic series, admits that there were no plans to bring the show back when it reached a “natural conclusion” three years ago.
Lawrence will not be involved in the 2026 revival, but has told ScreenRant that the new episodes are “amazing”, having been treated to a sneak peak of what is to come. It has been stated on a regular basis that Ted Lasso will be moving in a different direction as a number of new characters and storylines are introduced.
Having helped to create the global phenomenon, Lawrence admits it would be “silly not to take a shot” at building on solid foundations, with there “a group of actors and actresses and writers and talent” that are willing to fill popular roles once more.
Lawrence has also claimed that the Ted Lasso crew have been charged by Apple TV of coming up with “another three-season story to tell”. He added: “I know Jason had a vision, and I don't want to give spoilers about what Ted would do next, but I think the time passage buys you the story, and I think people really like it. It's not just a continuation of Ted Lasso. It's not a continuation of Ted Lasso, otherwise Jamie Tartt wouldn't be on the show Rooster.”
Why more original cast members could return
Tartt is one of the main characters from Seasons 1-3 that will not be returning initially. Phil Dunster, who plays the enigmatic striker, has confirmed as much. Another three-season run would, however, provide future opportunities in which to bring original cast members back.
Warner Bros Television CEO Channing Dungey has previously revealed that she is yet to hear any pitches for Seasons 5 and 6, but they would appear to be in the pipeline - with fans daring to ‘Believe’ once more.
Apple TV’s head of development Matt Cherniss is confident that viewers will like what is coming. He has told Deadline: “I have high hopes for season four of Ted Lasso, we’re just getting down that road. I don’t know what more can be said about Ted Lasso that hasn’t already been said, and we’re so excited that it’s coming back.”
He added when asked if the show will be reinventing itself: “I don’t think I want to say anything about the direction that the show is going, only that I think if you love Ted Lasso you’re going to love the next season.”
Ted Lasso Season 4 release date: When will it premiere?
There has been no official word on when Season 4 of Ted Lasso will be released, but various reports have suggested that it will premiere on Apple TV+ at some point in August 2026.
