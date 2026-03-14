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'Absolutely phenomenal' - Max Dowman earns rave review from ex-Chelsea star after stunning impact in Arsenal win against Everton
A game-changing introduction
Arsenal struggled for 89 minutes to break down a resilient Everton defense. Despite early efforts from Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke, the Gunners lacked a clinical edge. Everything changed when Mikel Arteta introduced 16-year-old Dowman, who played a key role in creating Viktor Gyokeres' late opener before going on his own solo run to beat the Everton defence and tap into an open goal. Speaking on BBC Radio 5, Nevin noted the immediate shift in momentum, stating: "The creativity of Max Dowman...he created the first goal – he changed the game when he came on. That last moment when he ran the length of the pitch is absolutely phenomenal. That will be remembered with many, many years to come. "
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The historic solo run
While the first goal brought relief, the second brought immortality. With Jordan Pickford caught upfield, Dowman cleared the ball and embarked on a breathtaking 75-yard sprint. "That moment – do not miss it," Nevin urged. "You have to wait for them to keep on running and keep on running. It builds, and builds and builds until Max Dowman tapped it into the net. It is a beautiful moment of football." At 16 years and 73 days, Dowman officially became the youngest scorer in the league's history.
Unbelievable composure under pressure
What stood out most to observers was the maturity shown by the academy graduate. Facing Premier League defenders in a high-stakes title race, Dowman looked like a veteran. "Well, you make big decisions as a manager and the decision to bring the kid [Max Dowman] on has changed this entire game," Nevin said.
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Impact on the title race
Beyond the record, Dowman’s contribution secured three vital points that pull Arsenal further away from Manchester City. Nevin believes the teenager's emergence is a turning point for the club's silverware ambitions. "What a difference that young man has made, to not only just this game, but Arsenal's entire season," the pundit concluded. With momentum at an all-time high, the Gunners now turn their focus to the Champions League and a massive Carabao Cup final.
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