'More goals and less relegations!' - Neal Maupay fires back at James Maddison again after celebration row in Brentford's defeat to Spurs

Soham Mukherjee
Neal Maupay Brentford 2023-24Getty
James MaddisonNeal MaupayTottenham Hotspur vs BrentfordTottenham HotspurBrentfordPremier League

James Maddison and Neal Maupay continued to exchange words on social media after clashing on the pitch during Brentfod's defeat to Tottenham.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Maupay opened the scoring against Tottenham
  • Mocked Maddison by copying his darts celebration
  • Escalated their row on social media

Editors' Picks