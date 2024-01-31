Tottenham x UFC?! Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou makes bizarre MMA threat after bad-tempered victory over Brentford

Tottenham x UFC?! Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou makes bizarre MMA threat after bad-tempered victory over BrentfordJames HunsleyGetty ImagesTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueAnge PostecoglouNeal MaupayTottenham Hotspur vs BrentfordBrentfordBrennan JohnsonAnge Postecoglou challenged his Tottenham players to sort out their differences with Brentford in a UFC ring after a full-blooded win on Wednesday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSpurs and Brentford in heated clashNorth London side prevail 3-2Postecoglou makes UFC comment