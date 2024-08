'Like Napoli signing Diego Maradona' - James Rodriguez to be treated as a 'Formula 1 driver' by Rayo Vallecano after ex-Real Madrid star's surprise La Liga return J. Rodriguez Rayo Vallecano LaLiga

Rayo Vallecano president Martin Presa has compared the signing of "Formula 1 driver" James Rodriguez to Diego Maradona's move to Napoli in 1984.