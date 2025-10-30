'Can play for any team in the world' - Nani urges Man Utd to make surprise swoop for Spurs star who fits 'Man Utd's DNA'

United had hoped to strengthen in the middle of the park over the summer with Brighton's Carlos Baleba a top target for the Premier League side. While Baleba was keen on the move, United failed to strike a deal with the Seagulls for the Cameroon international, who remained at the AMEX Stadium.

As such, Ruben Amorim has stuck with a midfield partnership of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, with Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo both overlooked by the Portuguese boss. Amorim's side had been expected to return for Baleba in the January window, though he isn't the only midfield target for United at the turn of the year.

Adam Wharton, Jobe Bellingham, Morten Hjulmand and Andrey Santos are among those reportedly joining Baleba on the club's midfield wishlist. However, Nani believes United should target an experienced head as they look to add a new face in the middle of the park, and has identified the perfect target.