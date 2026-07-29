AFP
'He won't stop' - Cristiano Ronaldo backed to reach 1,000 career goals target by ex-Real Madrid team-mate
The hunt for 1,000 goals
Ronaldo is currently closing in on one of the most remarkable individual achievements in sporting history as he chases down four figures in career goals. Having dominated European football for two decades, the Al-Nassr captain has continued his prolific scoring form in the Saudi Pro League, leaving him just 24 goals shy of the historic 1,000-goal mark.
Nacho, the former Real Madrid captain who shared numerous dressing room celebrations with Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu - winning a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, and four Champions League trophies together among various other honours - is convinced that his old friend will not rest until the job is done.
- AFP
Nacho hails Ronaldo's mentality
Speaking in a comprehensive interview with AS, Nacho reflected on the incredible career of the man who helped him secure four of his six Champions League titles. "He won't stop, for sure, knowing him as we know him... His life is about breaking records, which is incredible, it seems like no, no, no, and in the end he achieves everything he sets out to do," Nacho explained when asked about the striker's current trajectory and goal-scoring ambitions.
The defender expressed genuine awe at the fact that Ronaldo is still operating at the highest level despite the exhausting demands of professional football. He continued: "It is admirable that, at 41 years old, he continues to compete, that he maintains that passion since the first day, with so many games, so many trips, so much time away from home; it is admirable. And to continue with the same passion as when he started, aged only five."
Middle East reunion
The two former Madrid stalwarts have found themselves in the same league once again, following Nacho’s move to Al Qadisiyah in 2024. This brought him back into the same orbit as Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in late 2022 and finally clinched the Saudi Pro League title last season. Facing his former team-mate on the pitch has provided Nacho with a fresh perspective on the veteran's enduring quality and the sheer intensity he brings to every single training session and matchday.
Nacho further elaborated on the daily grind that Ronaldo embraces, noting that his motivation remains entirely untouched by his previous successes. "He won't stop until he reaches 1,000 goals," Nacho insisted. "In these last years, I have played against him and it's incredible, the ability he has to wake up every morning and continue to compete. It is a testament to his character that his passion hasn't faded even after winning everything there is to win."
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A legacy in the making
Ronaldo’s quest for 1,000 goals has become the primary narrative surrounding the latter stages of his career. Despite critics questioning when he might finally hang up his boots, those closest to him, like Nacho, see no signs of slowing down. Indeed, the Portuguese star netted 30 goals across all competitions for Al Nassr last season, having finished as the Saudi Pro League's top scorer in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns. Overall, he has maintained a stunning goalscoring record in Riyadh, amassing 123 goals in 142 appearances in all competitions.
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