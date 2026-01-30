Getty/GOAL
Mykhailo Mudryk's flirting is working! Chelsea flop using time out of football for alleged doping to win over American actor and social media star Jordyn Jones
Mudryk prevented from doing his day job
Mudryk has not kicked a competitive ball in anger for over a year, with it announced in December 2024 that he was being stung with a ban. The 25-year-old had finally found a spark for the Blues by that point, as he impressed in Conference League competition.
He is now cutting a frustrated figure again, with just 21 goal contributions being posted through 73 appearances on the back of his £62 million ($85m) transfer to Stamford Bridge in January 2023.
Mudryk, who still faces the threat of an even longer sentence, said in June 2025 after seeing charges made official by the Football Association: “This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.
“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”
Mudryk invited Jones to Disneyland in Paris
Mudryk remains hopeful of clearing his name and resuming his professional career, but for now he is enjoying regular contact with 25-year-old actress Jones. His attempts to woo the Michigan native began in September 2025 when he commented on a video, saying: “Guys, should I try?”
He subsequently invited Jones to Disneyland in Paris, and she shared pictures with her nine million Instagram followers from the French capital a couple of days later. Speculation immediately began to rage regarding a hooking up with Mudryk.
Jones pictured wearing a Chelsea scarf
The Ukraine international continues to make his presence known in public, with Mudryk commenting on an image of Jones and a set of roses in Oxfordshire: “Flowers suit you”. Jones responded with: “Why thank you darling.”
Mudryk is said to have been in regular contact with Jones on social media, calling her “the cutest” at one stage while sharing a single rose and heart emoji. He has also said in another message: “Save your tears for another day.”
Jones has continued to stir the spot when sharing an image of her wearing a Chelsea scarf. She has also followed Mudryk back on Instagram. That has got fans around the world gossiping about their relationship.
Jones made her name as a dancer in the early 2010s. She has appeared in Shake It Up on screen and now does regular modelling work. Mudryk’s eye has been caught, with the Chelsea-owned star prepared to try his luck in the smooth-talking stakes.
Uncertain future for Mudryk as Rosenior waits on talks
The Blues have changed manager since Mudryk was hit with his ban. Enzo Maresca was relieved of his coaching duties on New Year’s Day, paving the way for Liam Rosenior to fill his first Premier League post.
He admits to having held no talks with Mudryk, who is prevented from training alongside his colleagues at Cobham. Rosenior has said: “Not yet. It’s definitely something that I want to do, but there are many things I want to do and haven’t been able to do.
“But, no, he’s a magnificent player. He’s had a really difficult time and when the moment is right for me and him and the club, I’ll definitely have a conversation with him. The time is right when I speak with the board and the sporting directors and when it’s right that he’s in a place where I can have an impact, in a positive way, on his career.”
Chelsea, who continue to compete on four fronts this season and have secured automatic qualification for the last-16 of the Champions League, will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when taking in a derby date with London rivals West Ham.
