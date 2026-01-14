Will Mykhailo Mudryk ever play for Chelsea again? Suspended Blues winger fighting for his career three years on from Arsenal transfer snub

It was considered seismic when the Blues landed Mudryk for an initial £61 million ($82m) - potentially rising to £89m ($109m) - amid their unprecedented splurge in the 2023 winter window. That sum was extraordinarily high for a player who had such limited senior experience, but Mudryk was widely considered to have extraordinary talent having lit up the Champions League and Ukrainian top-flight.
Chelsea famously saw off interest from London rivals Arsenal to get the deal over the line in what developed into a dramatic transfer saga, and they will line up against the Gunners on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup semi-finals ahead of the anniversary of Mudryk's arrival.
No-one could have predicted how his time at Stamford Bridge has unfolded, but 36 months on, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly be very glad to have been denied in their quest to sign the Ukrainian, who has endured significant troubles on and, most notably, off the pitch.