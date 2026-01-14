Will Mykhailo Mudryk ever play for Chelsea again? Suspended Blues winger fighting for his career three years on from Arsenal transfer snub

It is now more than a year since Mudryk was handed a provisional suspension by the Football Association after a failed drugs test while on international duty with Ukraine in November 2024 - the same month he made his last appearance for Chelsea in the Conference League against Heidenheim.

The then-23-year-old had tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, which is normally used to treat heart conditions but can boost endurance and recovery for athletes. Ex-tennis champion Maria Sharapova was banned for two years after testing positive for the same substance in 2016, before her punishment was reduced on appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It was reported at the time that Mudryk was citing contamination while abroad because meldonium is not available in the UK, and he said in a statement after learning of his suspension in December 2024 that he had "never knowingly" consumed anything illicit.

"This has come as a complete shock," he wrote. "I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened."

It is claimed that Mudryk has passed an unverified lie detector test which backed up his claims. However, after months on the sidelines, the winger was formally charged with breaching the FA's anti-doping rules in June 2025, with the investigation still ongoing as he faces the prospect of a four-year ban from football.