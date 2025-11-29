'Voices raised' – The moment Liverpool players started to speak up revealed as pressure continues to mount on Arne Slot

The Mail report from the suggests that "voices were raised" behind closed doors following the humbling loss to Forest. Goals from Murillo, Nicolo Savona and Morgan Gibbs-White saw Sean Dyche's side claim an impressive victory at Anfield last time out, a result that means the Premier League champions have lost six of their 12 league matches this season.

However, captain Virgil van Dijk took to social media following the defeat to PSV to insist that Liverpool "won't give up" as the club look to turn their dire form around. "We're facing one of the toughest moments of our journey, but we refuse to let this define us," the Reds captain posted on his Instagram.

"We will rise from this. I believe in this team with everything I have. Nothing has ever been handed to us – we’ve fought everything, and this moment is no different. We won’t give in. Won't give up. Every challenge is an opportunity. We must grow together, lift each other up, and show the strength that lies within us.

"To the fans, keep supporting us. We all need each other more than ever."

