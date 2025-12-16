Mohamed Salah tipped to make shock return to Serie A as Liverpool legend reveals 'solution' to transfer saga

Salah made his first appearance for Liverpool since criticising the club and manager Slot after the team's draw with Leeds United on December 6. In a public outburst in front of the media at full time, the Egypt international claimed that he felt he had been "thrown under the bus" by the English champions and was subsequently left out of the club's Champions League trip to Inter last week. The tense situation at Anfield led to speculation that the 33-year-old could depart in the January transfer window, with Saudi Pro League clubs keen on the winger. However, he was back in action for the Reds against Brighton last Saturday and provided an assist for Hugo Ekitike's second goal as the Merseysiders picked up all three points.

Following Salah's return to action, Slot had told Sky Sports: "I think he was a threat. The first ball he touched, he almost made an assist for Mac Allister. He was constantly involved in the fact we had Mo. Pleasing to see but not a surprise. It was an easy decision to put him in the squad. I have said many times before what has been said between us will stay between us. We needed him and he assisted to the 2-0 which is nice for us. We have been so many times this season on the wrong side of the set-piece battle. He goes to the AFCON and that means for us another player down. This is what we knew before the season started. Hopefully one or two players can come back from injury."