Mohamed Salah explains when Liverpool are ‘worst club in the world’ as Egyptian superstar delivers farewell speech to Anfield team-mates

Salah spoke candidly about the intensity surrounding Liverpool and the expectations placed on players at Anfield. The forward also reflected on his emotional farewell after spending almost a decade at the club.

"I don't want to be emotional today, because tomorrow is going to be an emotional day," Salah said. "But, I really appreciate every moment I've had at this club. I've had a great time with all of you, and it's something I will take with me in the future, so thank you very much. Hopefully, I'll see you soon again."

"Wait, one more thing I want to say. Being in Liverpool, winning for Liverpool and winning games is the best thing that could happen to you. I think this is the best club in the world when you win something and the worst club in the world when you lose. So you better win next year."



