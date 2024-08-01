Mohamed Salah is back to his best, but Arsenal need a striker! Winners & losers as Arne Slot's Reds edge the Gunners in preseason clash

It was a tale of two different front lines as Liverpool beat Arsenal in a high profile preseason friendly

Sometimes football is simple. One team converts their opportunities. Another one doesn't. And that's ultimately what separated Liverpool and Arsenal when they faced off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

One had a clinical finisher who could bury a chance at any given moment, and the other had a collection of hesitant forwards - uncertain in key areas. It has long been a criticism of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal that they lack a true centre-forward. At times, it's a bit of a footballing cop-out, an oversimplification of something very complex. But in this case, it was clear, a more deadly Liverpool beating the Gunners, 2-1 in an intriguing preseason friendly.

Arne Slot put out something nearing a full-strength side, relying on Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho to lead his line. And that trio made an impact, while the fresher Gunners trident of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz fell flat.

Liverpool opened the scoring after 13 minutes, Mo Salah running onto Harvey Elliott's through ball before finishing into the bottom corner. Diogo Jota could have doubled the lead after 30 minutes, but smashed his shot off the post from close range. Fabio Carvalho made no such mistake five minutes later, volleying home from close range off a clever flick from Elliott.

Arsenal responded, though, Kai Havertz bundling home from close range after a clever Martin Odegaard pass. They had further chances, but hesitance in the final third - and poor decisions inside the box - saw the Gunners rendered relatively toothless.

The rest of the game collapsed into a drab kickabout as the managers introduced fresh legs. Still, it was the key moments that illuminated it all, Salah and co burying their opportunities, while Arsenal's main men faltered.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Lincoln Financial Field...