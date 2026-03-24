Mohamed Salah agent speaks out on speculation around star's next move after confirming he will leave Liverpool in the summer

The stern message from the representative arrives in the wake of a highly emotional announcement from the 33-year-old. Despite signing a contract extension last year designed to keep him at the club until 2027, an agreement has been reached to end his illustrious nine-year tenure one year early. Speculation had been mounting throughout a difficult campaign, exacerbated by a public rift with head coach Arne Slot, where the player expressed feeling thrown "under the bus".

Addressing supporters directly in a surprise video, he stated: "I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people, would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion. It's a history. It's a spirit I can't explain in words to anyone not part of this club."