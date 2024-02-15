Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty
Chris Burton

‘More than just one player’ – MLS not purely the Lionel Messi show as Charlotte FC boss Dean Smith talks up ‘massive interest’ in American game away from Inter Miami

Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFDean SmithCharlotte FC

Lionel Messi has built “massive interest” in MLS, but Dean Smith is eager to point out that a growing brand in the US is about “more than one player”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Argentine moved to America in 2023
  • Made immediate impact on and off the field
  • Game growing all the time in the States

Editors' Picks