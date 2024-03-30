Kylian Mbappe Sergio RamosGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Miss you' - Kylian Mbappe sends heartfelt message to Sergio Ramos after Sevilla star scores on 38th birthday to down Mason Greenwood's Getafe

Sergio RamosKylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainLigue 1SevillaLaLigaMason Greenwood

Kylian Mbappe sent a heartfelt "miss you" message to Sergio Ramos after the defender scored on his 38th birthday to defeat Mason Greenwood's Getafe.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ramos celebrated his birthday with a goal against Getafe
  • Mbappe sent message to defender
  • Ramos spent two seasons with Mbappe at PSG

Editors' Picks