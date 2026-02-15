Getty
'I wanted to try it' - Mikel Arteta hints at new role for Bukayo Saka at Arsenal after FA Cup win
Arsenal cruise into FA Cup fifth round
Saka actually started Sunday's win over Wigan on the bench but came into the starting XI after Riccardo Calafiori picked up a knock in the warm-up and had to be replaced. Arteta opted to for Saka but actually deployed the England international as a No. 8 rather than out wide. Saka was then part of a clinical Arsenal attacking display as the Gunners stormed into a 4-0 lead in less than 30 minutes thanks to goals from Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and a Jack Hunt own goal.
Arteta shared his thoughts after the game and was thrilled to see his team cruise past Wigan. He said: "Very happy with the results and especially the performance, the way we started the game. You really want to show how much you want it when you play against this kind of opposition in the cup, and we certainly had that attitude, and then I was a bit surprised with the level of cohesion and connections very early in the match, because when you make that many changes, that can be a part of the game – that can be lacking. But it certainly wasn’t [for us] and we scored some very, very good goals. I’m very pleased with that."
Arteta talks playing Saka more centrally
Arteta discussed Saka's new position after the match. He told reporters: "That’s something that’s a possibility and I wanted to try it, and we might use it in the future. There are still so many games, competitions and different scenarios to play in this season, and that’s a possibility that we have.
"Well, he's more central, he's closer to the goal. It's a bit more difficult for the opponent to get his reference constantly. He can interchange positions with a wide player as well, and he’s so good at picking those spaces. When he’s there, he can really hurt you with the ball."
Eze impresses in Arsenal win
Arteta also had praise for summer signing Eberechi Eze who bagged two assists and shone for the Gunners after a tough time recently. He added: "Yes, some superb balls and his intentions, I think the risk that he took in the final third, the amount of shots that he tried to take as well, I think that's really positive. That's what we want from him. That's what those players need, those moments and especially when we talk about the creative players, they need to feel that they are producing those moments and I'm very happy with that, very happy with Gabi as well, the run that he made, the timing of that and then the finish in action, really, really positive. So it's good for the mood, for the confidence, it's a really good thing."
What comes next?
Arsenal will discover who they will play in the fifth round on Monday when the draw is made. After that, the Gunners will switch focus back to their Premier League title challenge and a trip to Molineux to face bottom side Wolves.
