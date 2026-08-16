AFP
'I was very impressed' - Mikel Arteta sets Arsenal standard after Community Shield win over Manchester City
Arteta reflects on dominant Wembley display
Arsenal manager was full of praise for his players after they secured the first silverware of the season with a convincing win over their title rivals. Goals from Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard ensured a comfortable afternoon for the North London side, who looked sharp and physically superior throughout the contest. The result marked the biggest margin of victory in a Community Shield final since 2014, leaving City manager Enzo Maresca with plenty of questions to answer ahead of the new campaign.
Speaking to the media shortly after the final whistle, Arteta highlighted the importance of the performance. "I am extremely happy with the performance, and with the win, we talked about the desire that we have to start the season and to show ourselves how much we want it, and I saw a lot of positive things there against a top opponent," the Spaniard explained.
He added: "I think today is down to the preparation we did in pre-season, and the decisions that the boys have taken after the World Cup to make sure they're prepared and wanting to play in this competition. I was very impressed with the manner that we played and the manner that we competed, so that's the standard for us. I'm sure that we're going to be really, really competitive."
- AFP
Tzolis earns high praise on debut
One of the standout performers for the Gunners was summer arrival Tzolis, who played a pivotal role in carving open the City defence. The winger provided the assists for both the second and third goals, terrorizing the opposition backline with his direct running and intelligence in the final third.
Arteta was quick to single out the new signing for his composure and immediate impact on the team's attacking output during his first competitive outing in an Arsenal shirt, stating: "He has a massive quality, which is that when he's in the last 20 or 30 metres he's so composed in and around the box with his decisive actions, and he's shown that again today."
The manager also addressed recent comments from Mikel Merino, who suggested that Arsenal now possess the best midfield in the world. Arteta remained modest but confident in his engine room, stating, "it's the best midfield for Arsenal, that's for sure, and we need everyone to complement their qualities to the player next to them.
Squad selection and registration frustrations
Despite the celebratory mood, there were notable absences from the matchday squad, including Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and rising star Ethan Nwaneri. Arteta revealed that these omissions were not due to injury but rather the restrictive nature of current squad size regulations.
Speaking to TNT Sports, the Arsenal boss explained his frustration with the current setup. "It’s really sad not to have their availability. I’ve been fighting with the Premier League to extend and accommodate more players in the squad because they deserve to be in the squad, there’s no question. Ethan and Marli as well, who has had the whole pre-season with us. Hopefully we can change that rule so players can enjoy on the pitch and can be an option to play and contribute to the team going forward." These comments come amid reports that Martinelli recently opted to stay at the Emirates.
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Ambition for more silverware
While many wondered if the Gunners' hunger would remain after reaching the summit of English football, Arteta made it clear that his squad is more motivated than ever to sustain their success. "I want to live that moment again. I want to live it even bigger; we know what it will take and that it will demand something special, but we are ready for it," he said.
With new signings like Tzolis hitting the ground running and the core of the title-winning squad looking sharper than ever, the Gunners appear well-positioned to challenge on all fronts once again.
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