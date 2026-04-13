'Don't have a long time left' - Micky van de Ven admits worry about Roberto De Zerbi as Tottenham edge closer to relegation trap door

The Dutch defender acknowledged that while the new head coach wants to implement a brave, possession-based philosophy from the back, the current predicament allows for very little margin for error. Van de Ven believes the mental burden of their winless streak is weighing heavily on a group that needs to build belief rapidly.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the difficulty of adjusting to De Zerbi’s specific demands under intense pressure, Van de Ven explained: “Every manager has their own opinion of the game and Roberto wants us to play out more from the back. That's what he asked. He wants us to play with confidence and that is what we need to build but we don't have a long time left. We need to do it now. You don't want to look at the other results and just need to win. You can't say you don't look at the other team. Six games left to get as many points as possible. There is pressure now as we are in the relegation zone but we need to make sure we get out of this situation.”