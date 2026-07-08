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‘I’d buy Michael Olise tomorrow’ - Real Madrid legend Ivan Zamorano welcomes talk of €223m transfer raid on Bayern Munich for French World Cup superstar
Galactico interest in Bayern star
Madrid are reportedly exploring a move for Olise that could fundamentally alter the landscape of the transfer market. The Spanish giants are said to be preparing a deal that would not only test Bayern's resolve but potentially threaten Neymar’s long-standing world-record transfer fee of €222m. Sources suggest a package worth in the region of €223m is being considered to secure the services of the former Crystal Palace man.
The interest comes following Olise's explosive start to life in Germany, where he has quickly established himself as one of the most productive forwards in European football. Madrid president Florentino Perez is known for his desire to collect the finest talents in world football, and Olise's versatility across the front line makes him a primary target for the reigning European champions.
- AFP
A dream attacking lineup for Real Madrid
Speaking to Marca, Zamorano did not hide his admiration for one of European football's brightest talents. The Chilean legend, who became a fan favourite at the Bernabeu between 1992 and 1996, was emphatic when asked about potential reinforcements for Perez's latest project. When the name of Olise was raised, Zamorano was clear about his preference.
"I'd buy Olise tomorrow! And I'd play with Olise, [Kylian] Mbappe, Vinicius, and I'd bring in Enzo Fernandez and put him in midfield. We already have a right-back, a center-back... so with that we'd have a great team," Zamorano said.
The need for tactical balance and superstar power
Zamorano’s optimism for the future is tempered by a realistic assessment of the team’s recent struggles. Having watched the club struggle in the 2025-26 campaign, he believes the current squad must find a better equilibrium. While the prospect of Olise joining forces with Mbappe and Vinicius is mouth-watering, the former Inter striker warned against over-reliance on individual brilliance.
"We have two world-class strikers, and there's no doubt the team must be built around that. Last year there was an imbalance between the attackers, the midfield, and the defense. While that's true, we have to take advantage of having two world-class strikers and the possibility of adding another. We also need to find a balance by bringing in central defenders, all-around midfielders, and not relying so heavily on two monsters like Vinicius and Mbappe. We also need to try to create a very compact team from the forwards back,” he explained.
- AFP
Focus on the World Cup quarter-finals
While transfer talk dominates the headlines, Olise is focused on France's 2026 World Cup campaign, with his nation's football federation (FFF) currently preoccupied with the player's disciplinary record. The FFF has appealed to FIFA to get a yellow card shown to the playmaker during their recent 1-0 win over Paraguay rescinded.
Olise was cautioned after an altercation with Matias Galarza in a bad-tempered round-of-16 tie which Didier Deschamps' side won courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe penalty. The squad is determined to protect their star asset as they move deeper into the tournament’s final rounds. France will face Morocco in the quarter-finals on July 9.
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