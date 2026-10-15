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Michael Carrick vs Eddie Howe: Who is the best choice for Man Utd? Premier League title-winning ex-Red Devils star explains his pick amid Old Trafford sack talk
Carrick made an immediate impact as interim boss
United thought that they had found the right candidate to get them back on track when turning to a familiar face for inspiration in mid-January. Reins were passed through caretaker coach Darren Fletcher and into the hands of Carrick after Ruben Amorim was given his marching orders.
A man that savoured domestic and continental glory with the Red Devils as a player made an immediate impact when returning to a sporting spiritual home, with his tenure being opened with a derby victory over Manchester City and win on the road at champions-elect Arsenal.
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Two-year contract signed but future questions being asked
Carrick ultimately delivered a third-place finish, but there was to be no lavish spending at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ during the summer transfer window. United are considered to be a little short in some areas as a result, with just two wins being taken from nine games in all competitions this season - with the Red Devils currently winless in five.
Drastic action may soon be taken, with a managerial axe said to have been sharpened once more. United’s board are aware that ex-Bournemouth and Newcastle manager Howe - who left St James’ Park in July after almost five years on Tyneside - may not be available for long.
Carrick or Howe: Who should Man Utd put faith in?
Should Manchester United stick or twist? When that question was put to Parker, the former Red Devils defender - who was speaking in association with FreeBets - told GOAL: “I still think you'd stay with Carrick.
“I'm a novice in the whole thing, but if you're looking at Eddie Howe, after what he had to go through with the people who he was working for, does he really want to walk into something very similar?
“He knows he's not really going to be able to spend. I don't think he would be able to spend on what he really wants. Is he going to be allowed to bring in his staff as well? He's got his own personnel that he carries around with him.
“I don't see a really good fit for Manchester United in the current climate because everything is about what's happening up top, which isn't very good because it affects everything. You see what's being left around the dressing room and what's there and how they're doing things. It isn't made for someone who's ambitious.
“If you're ambitious and you're looking to be the manager of Manchester United and knowing that if you win a league with Manchester United, that's your folklore straight away, as it is with Liverpool and anyone. When we talk about Manchester United, then you wouldn't go there because you know it can't happen. You just know it can't happen because of the way it is and what you're going to have to work with.
“Now we've seen he's gone out and spent again, it's going to be very difficult to move players on because the club just doesn't move players on. The buy and sell is not very good for Manchester United. They buy but to move on, they struggle to move people on because it seems like there's players who are just sitting there and content to sit there.
“Eddie's next one has to be right for him. I'm quite sure he's going to want that. He's going to want to be working for the right people who are ambitious. You know when you go to Manchester United, everyone expects you to be competing to win a league. But at the moment, you need everyone wanting to win a league and giving you the best chance. You're not going to get that at Manchester United at this moment.
“People are not going to talk about you being in contention. It didn't happen at the start of this season. It didn't happen in the previous one. A lot of people just stuck their necks out for the sake of it without even looking exactly what was there and what was going on.”
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Red Devils winless in five with a trip to Leeds next up
United, who have failed to capture the Premier League crown since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, and not considered to have their house in order on or off the field. Several issues need to be addressed before they become serious contenders for the grandest of trophies.
They have already tumbled out of the Carabao Cup this season, while a six-point haul from as many games has them sat 13th in the top-flight table. A 2-0 defeat was suffered at Atletico Madrid in Champions League action last time out, as Leny Yoro saw red and Lisandro Martinez delivered a post-match rant, with Carrick clinging to his job heading into a crunch clash with old adversaries Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday.
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