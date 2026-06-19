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Mexico Player Ratings GFXGOAL
Nayib Moran

Mexico player ratings vs South Korea: Luis Romo's clutch winner over Son Heung-Min and Co. has El Tri dreaming like it's 2002 again

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Mexico vs Republic of Korea
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Luis Romo’s winner sealed Mexico’s place atop Group A, sending El Tri back to Azteca and fueling belief that this could be their strongest World Cup team since 2002.

Just like in 2002, Javier “Vasco” Aguirre has Mexico rolling at the start of a World Cup group stage.

El Tri’s 1-0 win over South Korea in Guadalajara sealed first place in Group A, securing a return to Estadio Azteca for the Round of 32 and keeping alive the possibility of another match there in the Round of 16. It was not Mexico’s sharpest night, but at this stage of a World Cup, control can matter just as much as spectacle.

For much of the first half, Mexico lacked urgency. South Korea had more of the ball, while El Tri struggled to impose themselves in the final third. But Luis Romo’s second-half goal changed the tone of the match, shaking Mexico out of its restraint and giving Aguirre’s side the advantage it needed.

The crowd at Estadio Akron made itself felt, too. Aguirre had said before the match that leaving Estadio Azteca would not be a problem for his team, and Guadalajara backed up his words.

“I really like playing on home soil, no matter the city,” Aguirre said on the eve of the second group-stage match. “Historically, Estadio Azteca has hosted the group stages and the important matches, which would suggest we feel more comfortable there.

“But I don’t see it that way exclusively. Guadalajara is our home, just like the Azteca, La Corregidora, El Volcan, El Gigante de Acero or Tijuana. Any stadium where the national team plays is our home, because it is our Mexico and it is our country.”

Raul Rangel then provided the final touch, producing a late double save in the 87th minute to prevent South Korea from stealing a point. This Mexico team continues to look like one built in Aguirre’s image: disciplined, resilient and difficult to break down. The results keep piling up.

GOAL rates Mexico’s players after their World Cup group-stage win over South Korea at Guadalajara’s Estadio Akron...

  • Mexico v Korea Republic: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Raul Rangel (8/10):
    South Korea had more possession, but for long stretches, Rangel was not asked to do much. Then came the 87th minute. With Mexico clinging to a 1-0 lead, he produced a crucial double save to keep South Korea out and preserve the result. That was the defining moment of his night.

    Jorge Sanchez (6/10):
    Held his ground defensively and often tucked inside as a third center back to help Mexico protect the box. Did not offer much going forward, but he was reliable when South Korea tried to attack the wide areas.

    Edson Alvarez (7/10):
    His leadership was felt in the heart of the defense. After a difficult club season, this was the type of performance that should give him confidence. Kept Mexico organized, managed the spaces well and helped calm the game when South Korea had possession.

    Johan Vazquez (7/10):
    The Genoa captain looks more confident with every match. Mexico have become difficult to break down, and Vazquez is one of the biggest reasons why. Calm, strong and increasingly authoritative.

    Jesus Gallardo (5/10):
    Solid enough defensively, but once again offered little in attack. As one of the few left-footed options in the squad, Mexico need more from him down the wing, especially when Raul Jimenez and Julian Quiñones are waiting for service in the box.

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  • Mexico v Korea Republic: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Erik Lira (7/10):
    Once again, his presence stood out in midfield. Even when South Korea had more of the ball, Lira gave Mexico a sense of control and helped transmit the feeling that the game plan was still intact.

    Brian Gutierrez (6/10):
    The change in midfield personnel seemed to affect his rhythm early, but he improved in the second half as he started to take more initiative on the ball. Not his most influential performance, but he grew into the match.

    Luis Romo (7/10):
    Romo may still look most comfortable as a libero in a back three, but against South Korea he was asked to operate in midfield. At times, he lacked imagination on the ball. Then, in one of the few moments when he pushed forward, he delivered the goal that decided the game.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH28-MEX-KORAFP

    Attack

    Roberto Alvarado (7/10):
    The Chivas attacker was Mexico’s most active offensive threat in the first half. His work rate once again stood out, with interventions on both ends of the field. Even when Mexico lacked spark, Alvarado kept trying to force the issue.

    Raul Jimenez (6/10):
    Could not impose himself as much as Mexico would have wanted. He hardly had any clean looks at goal and needs more service inside the box to make his presence felt. The 75th-minute chance created by Quiñones was a reminder of what he can offer when Mexico find him in dangerous areas.

    Julian Quiñones (7/10):
    Continues to work relentlessly in attack. He has become Mexico’s brightest forward, but he cannot carry the entire attack on his own. Still, his energy and directness gave South Korea problems.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH28-MEX-KORAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Orbelin Pineda (6/10):
    Understood his role and helped prevent South Korea from moving the ball comfortably out of the back. Gave Mexico useful legs in midfield.

    Obed Vargas (7/10):
    Very active after coming on. Added needed dynamism in midfield and helped Mexico keep the ball in the closing stages, when the match required composure.

    Israel Reyes (6/10):
    Solid in his defensive duties, operating as a third center back alongside Alvarez and Vazquez. Helped Mexico close out the match.

    Santiago Gimenez (5/10):
    It was important for him to get minutes. His speed in open field caused some problems for South Korea’s defenders, but he did not have enough time or service to make a bigger impact.

    Cesar Huerta (5/10):
    Still needs more playing time to show his explosiveness on the wing. Like Gimenez, it was valuable for him to get minutes in this type of match, especially because Aguirre may need a player with his profile later in the tournament.

    Javier Aguirre (8/10):
    It was a bold call to leave Gilberto Mora and Alvaro Fidalgo on the bench and start Romo instead. That was Aguirre’s decision, and it paid off when Romo scored the winner. Mexico were not brilliant, but they were organized, efficient and strong enough to seal first place in the group.

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