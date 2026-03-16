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Max Dowman gives Thierry Henry 'goosebumps' but Arsenal legend issues warning to English football on 16-year-old
Henry’s emotional reaction to historic goal
In dramatic stoppage-time fashion, Arsenal prodigy Dowman etched his name into Premier League history by scoring to secure a 2–0 victory over Everton. At just 16 years and 73 days old, the skillful right winger became the youngest player ever to score in England’s top flight.
Dowman had already made waves in English football, debuting in the Premier League at the tender age of 15. His record-breaking strike now sees him surpass Everton’s James Vaughan, who held the distinction of youngest scorer for more than two decades, making Dowman over six months younger at the time of his landmark goal.
"I get goosebumps, to be honest," Henry said while appearing on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football. "I get goosebumps - I don't often get goosebumps, but I remember my first moment, that level of expectation, I could relate. Even if you're not an Arsenal fan, I think at that particular moment, everyone could relate - and were happy for him. And (even putting) the Arsenal thing on the side... he gave me goosebumps."
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A stern warning for the Gunners
Despite his obvious excitement regarding the teenager's high ceiling, Henry was quick to temper the hype with a significant warning about player management. The Frenchman, who witnessed Wayne Rooney's similar explosion onto the scene decades ago, insisted that both the club and the country must be careful with how they handle such a precocious talent.
Henry continued: "I was there when Rooney did it, and when someone told me he was going to have the career that he had, I would have said, 'maybe'. But what you need to do is to make sure we can also protect him along the way. Because we have a special talent here, not just for Arsenal, but for English football. But let's not get over excited. Am I happy he's at Arsenal? Hell yeah I am. But we also need to protect him, and not go too far too early with what he can achieve."
Arteta hails his teenage game-changer
Mikel Arteta was equally effusive in his praise, describing the academy product as a game-changer after his vital role in their opening goal before his own strike helped the Gunners go nine points clear at the summit of the Premier League after Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw with West Ham later in the evening. The manager noted that Dowman's composure under pressure is what sets him apart from other players his age.
"I think he changed the game," Arteta said. "Every time he got the ball, he made things happen. It looked like we were more of a threat. To do that at that age, in this context, with this pressure, it is just not normal. Yesterday he was training in the last few days and I had a gut feeling that it was a moment for him. Probably because he doesn't seem to be fazed by the occasion or the moment or the context or the opponent. He just plays so naturally. He makes decisions to make things happen and what he delivered was incredible. Some of the things that he does, he does it against these defenders that are some of the best in the world. So he can do it against anybody else."
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Education takes priority over title race
Despite his heroics on the pitch, Dowman may see his minutes limited in the coming weeks due to his commitments off it. Previous record-breaker Rooney pointed out that the 16-year-old has important academic milestones to hit before he can fully commit to the Gunners’ title charge.
Rooney explained: "He's got an aura and a belief about him and it was the same against Everton. (But) if it's education first, I don't think we'll see much of him over the next few weeks. He has got his GCSEs, and his education, I'm sure for him and his family, is important as well. He won't be in as much as he'd probably like, but then you've got many years ahead of you."
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