Max Dowman makes more Arsenal history as 15-year-old wonderkid starts Carabao Cup clash with Brighton

Arteta has previously hinted that Dowman would feature against Brighton, but also gave his views on how best to manager the teenager's workload. "I am calm over it because what we have decided for him for the first few months is happening," Arteta told BBC Sport.

"When we have to give him games, whether it is in the youth cup, with the under-23s or with us, he has that. He has a lot of exposure in training with us too. We really have to manage his load."

What has impressed Arteta about Dowman has been how he has performed in training, adding: "He is 15 years old and still growing. There are a lot of things we have to make sure are under control so he develops in the way he can do.

"He will play minutes with us, for sure. When he has the chance to do that he needs to take it. If we looked at his passport every day, we would never play him - simple as that. But when you look at what he does in training, you have to play him. If not, you are blind, or I'm blind.

"So it is finding a balance and an understanding - especially with the load, the things that are changing in his life, and make sure he can cope with that. So far, he has done that."