Under-pressure Mauricio Pochettino has done just enough to earn a second chance at Chelsea - whatever happens in Man City FA Cup showdown

The Argentine is preparing his side for their second cup semi-final of the season, but his future as Blues boss should already be secure

There will be a sense of deja vu for Mauricio Pochettino on Saturday afternoon; walking out under the Wembley arch for the second time in as many months, he will once again face a defining match in his Chelsea tenure as the major underdog.

But while there were calls for his head after the extra-time defeat to an under-strength Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, the Argentine tactician is unlikely to face the same level of scrutiny if his side are unable to overcome Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals after overseeing something of a turnaround.

Although progress has been gruellingly slow, as he prepares his team for a second semi-final of the season, Pochettino has arguably done enough to keep his job when the Chelsea ownership come to review his position next month.