Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Fulham v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

'We needed a bit of luck' - Matheus Cunha speaks out on beating 'unbelievable' Bernd Leno to rescue point for Man Utd

M. Cunha
B. Leno
Fulham vs Manchester United
Fulham
Manchester United
Premier League

Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha has admitted his side required a stroke of fortune to beat an "unbelievable" Bernd Leno during their 1-1 draw with Fulham. The Brazilian's late deflected effort cancelled out a disastrous Lisandro Martinez own goal to ensure Michael Carrick's men avoided a third straight defeat.

  • Late deflection denies hosts

    Cunha admitted United required a slice of luck to beat Leno after the Fulham goalkeeper produced an exceptional display between the posts. The Brazilian forward's 89th-minute strike took a heavy deflection off David Affengruber to wrongfoot the German, who had pulled off five crucial saves. That late leveller spared Carrick's side an embarrassing defeat after Martinez's bizarre own goal had handed the hosts the advantage.

    • Advertisement
  • Fulham v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Brazilian praises opposing shot-stopper

    Leno's heroic display throughout the afternoon frustrated United's attack as he repeatedly denied clear-cut opportunities from Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. The visiting forward was quick to applaud the opposition goalkeeper's resilience while stressing that his team must sharpen their finishing in front of goal.

    Speaking to BBC Match of the Day at full-time at Craven Cottage, Cunha said: "I think we created a lot. Fulham played well also. We got our chances, if we finish them we can finish game with three points.

    “Bernd Leno is always a good goalkeeper, today he was unbelievable. We have to congratulate him but also improve. To beat Leno today we needed a bit of luck, and I got that luck to score the goal. Maybe if it doesn't touch anyone it doesn't go in."

  • Forward brushes off scrutiny

    The 1-1 draw leaves United languishing in 12th place with just five points from their opening five Premier League fixtures. That sluggish start has intensified scrutiny surrounding Carrick's managerial future, but Cunha stressed that the dressing room remains unified behind their head coach.

    Addressing the mounting pressure surrounding Old Trafford, Cunha added: "It's only the beginning, to play for this shirt there is a lot of noise around. We stay very strong, we believe in our group and manager. We showed everyone how we did it last season. The only thing we can do is work more. When I don't win games I feel anxious to play the next one to win, the only way to improve is to train and play."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1083591404.jpgCraig Mercer

    Pivotal home test looms

    The three-week international break offers Carrick crucial breathing space to recalibrate his tactical setup. United return to action on October 10 when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford for a demanding test. Claiming all three points against Spurs will be vital if Carrick hopes to quell mounting scrutiny and reignite their pursuit of the upper table.

Premier League
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT