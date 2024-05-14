Mary Earps England Women 2023Getty
Chris Burton

‘Mary Queen of Stops’ – Does Earps like her nickname & where did it come from? Lionesses & Man Utd goalkeeper explains

Mary EarpsEnglandWSLWomen's footballManchester United Women

Mary Earps has tried to explain when she became known as “Queen of Stops” and revealed whether she is a fan of the nickname.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • England star one of the best in the business
  • Boasts a loyal legion of followers
  • Larger-than-life personality on and off the pitch
Article continues below

Editors' Picks